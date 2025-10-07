NTT DATA Partners With NPCI For UPI Acceptance In Japan

(RTTNews) - NTT DATA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with NPCI International Payments Limited, a subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India. The MoU establishes the foundation to enable acceptance of Unified Payments Interface, India's real-time payment system for Indian tourists in Japan.

Masanori Kurihara, Head of Payments Services Sector, NTT DATA, said: "By initiating the partnership for UPI acceptance in Japan, we aim to make shopping and payments more convenient for Indian tourists, while helping Japanese merchants capture new opportunities."

