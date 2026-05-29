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NTST Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/1/26

May 29, 2026 — 10:56 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/1/26, NetSTREIT Corp (Symbol: NTST) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.22, payable on 6/15/26. As a percentage of NTST's recent stock price of $20.14, this dividend works out to approximately 1.09%, so look for shares of NetSTREIT Corp to trade 1.09% lower — all else being equal — when NTST shares open for trading on 6/1/26.

NTST+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NTST is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.37% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

NetSTREIT Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, NTST's low point in its 52 week range is $15.68 per share, with $21.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.05.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, NTST makes up 5.44% of the Truth Social American Red State REITs ETF (Symbol: TSRS) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding NTST).

In Friday trading, NetSTREIT Corp shares are currently down about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further NTST Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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