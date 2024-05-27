News & Insights

NTM Partners with E79 on Mountain Home Project

May 27, 2024 — 08:57 pm EDT

Redbank Copper Ltd. (AU:NTM) has released an update.

NT Minerals Limited has entered into an option agreement with E79 Gold Mines Ltd, allowing E79 to acquire the Mountain Home Project over four years. E79 will handle tenement maintenance and make an initial A$100,000 payment, with another A$100,000 due upon option exercise, while NTM retains a 2% NSR and focuses on its core Redbank Copper Project. The partnership aims to further exploration west of NTM’s primary operations.

