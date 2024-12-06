Ntegrator Holdings Faces Delay in Finance Leadership Appointment

Watches.com Limited (SG:WVJ) has released an update.

Ntegrator Holdings Limited has announced that it has yet to appoint a new Head of Finance due to the lack of suitable candidates, extending the deadline to March 2025. In the meantime, Ms. Estate Liu, the Acting Deputy Financial Controller, will continue to fulfill the financial duties. This update may influence shareholders’ perspectives as the company navigates this leadership gap.

