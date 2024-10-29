News & Insights

NT Minerals Settles Legacy Claim, Paves Way for Growth

Redbank Copper Ltd. (AU:NTM) has released an update.

NT Minerals Limited has resolved a $1.13 million claim from Delta Resource Management Pty Ltd, settling for $295,000 after mediation. This agreement helps the company save on significant legal costs and allows them to concentrate on future growth. NT Minerals’ management emphasizes that resolving this legacy issue enables them to focus on building the company.

