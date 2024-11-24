NT Minerals Advances Twin Peaks Project Exploration

Redbank Copper Ltd. (AU:NTM) has released an update.

NT Minerals Limited has finalized plans for a second field program at the Twin Peaks Project, targeting copper, gold, base metals, and iron ore. The project, located in the Twin Peaks Greenstone Belt, shows potential for significant mineralization with historical copper production having reached an impressive average grade of 16%. The company aims to leverage this pivotal asset to progress swiftly from exploration to development, enhancing their financial position.

