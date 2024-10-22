N.T. Butterfield reports Q3 core EPS $1.16, consensus $1.14

Reports Q3 revenue $142.7M, consensus $142.47M. Michael Collins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Butterfield delivered strong results in the third quarter of 2024 through improved efficiency, stable non-interest income, and focused capital management. We have a high fee/income ratio and will continue to increase the proportion of fee revenue over time through acquisitions, while returning excess capital to our shareholders. Economic conditions in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the Channel Islands remain favorable, with strong demand and contributions from both international business and tourism. As we enter a period of easing financial conditions, we expect to see better affordability for borrowing customers and a general pick-up in business activity.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NTB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.