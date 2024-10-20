NSX Limited Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

NSX Limited (AU:NSX) has released an update.

NSX Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 21, 2024, to be conducted via a virtual conference. The meeting will address key resolutions, with directors recommending shareholders to support them, despite mixed evaluations from an independent expert on certain transactions. This announcement is crucial for stakeholders keen on understanding NSX’s strategic decisions and their implications for future performance.

