NSL Ltd. Faces Cash Offer from YTL Cement

NSL Ltd. is the target of a mandatory unconditional cash offer by YTL Cement Berhad, facilitated by RHB Bank Berhad. This offer follows the acquisition of an 81.24% stake in NSL Ltd. for approximately S$227.6 million, with shares priced at S$0.75 each. Investors are keenly watching this development as it may impact NSL Ltd.’s stock dynamics.

