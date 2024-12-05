News & Insights

NSL Ltd. Faces Cash Offer from YTL Cement

December 05, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

NSL ltd. (SG:N02) has released an update.

NSL Ltd. is the target of a mandatory unconditional cash offer by YTL Cement Berhad, facilitated by RHB Bank Berhad. This offer follows the acquisition of an 81.24% stake in NSL Ltd. for approximately S$227.6 million, with shares priced at S$0.75 each. Investors are keenly watching this development as it may impact NSL Ltd.’s stock dynamics.

For further insights into SG:N02 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

