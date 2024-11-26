NRW Holdings Marks 30 Years with Record Growth

NRW Holdings Limited (AU:NWH) has released an update.

NRW Holdings Limited celebrates its 30th anniversary with a record-breaking year, achieving significant growth in revenue and earnings despite market challenges. The company’s workforce has expanded to approximately 8,500, boosted by strategic acquisitions, while its commitment to safety and sustainability remains strong. Board changes and a continuing focus on ESG initiatives highlight NRW’s dedication to long-term success.

