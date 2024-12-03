Noxopharm Partners with CRO for HERACLES Trial

Noxopharm Ltd. (AU:NOX) has released an update.

Noxopharm Limited has partnered with a seasoned Australian contract research organization to support its upcoming HERACLES clinical trial, focusing on areas such as drug safety and data management. This collaboration aims to ensure efficient trial execution and reliable data collection, marking a significant step forward for Noxopharm’s innovative cancer and inflammation treatments. The company is also progressing in selecting a Phase 1 unit to further advance the trial.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.