Noxopharm Ltd. Announces New Securities Issuance

November 04, 2024 — 05:17 pm EST

Noxopharm Ltd. (AU:NOX) has released an update.

Noxopharm Ltd. has announced a new issuance of securities, including 500,000 C Notes with a 12% interest rate maturing in January 2026 and 100,000 options expiring in September 2027. This strategic move could attract investors looking for opportunities in the biotech sector, potentially impacting the company’s stock performance on the ASX.

