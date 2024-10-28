News & Insights

Noxopharm Gains Investor Interest and Expands Drug Trials

October 28, 2024 — 06:09 pm EDT

Noxopharm Ltd. (AU:NOX) has released an update.

Noxopharm Limited has secured new funding of A$2.1 million from sophisticated investors and signed a Material Transfer Agreement with an overseas company, highlighting growing interest in its Sofra™ technology platform. The company is set to launch its first clinical trial for the autoimmune drug SOF-SKN™ in 2025, marking a pivotal step in its strategy to tap into the lucrative autoimmune disease market. Additionally, Noxopharm is expanding its oncology pipeline with promising research data on pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma.

