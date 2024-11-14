News & Insights

NowVertical Group Inc. Announces Q3 2024 Results

November 14, 2024 — 08:04 am EST

NowVertical Group Inc (TSE:NOW) has released an update.

NowVertical Group Inc. reported a 9% year-over-year increase in Q3 2024 revenue, excluding recent divestitures, reaching $10.7 million. The company’s net income also soared by 381%, signaling robust financial health despite a reported revenue decline due to divestitures. Investors can look forward to a deeper analysis during the upcoming webinar hosted by the company.

