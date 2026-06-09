Is Now the Time to Buy Carvana Stock After Its 5-for-1 Split?

Completing a 5-for-1 stock split last month, Carvana CVNA) shares have become more accessible to a broader range of investors and has put the company back in the spotlight as a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars.

While stock splits do not change a company's underlying fundamentals, they often reflect management's confidence in future growth and can attract additional investor interest.

Carvana's 5-for-1 Stock Split

Carvana's 5-for-1 stock split increased the number of outstanding shares while proportionally reducing the share price. For every share previously owned, investors now hold five shares at one-fifth of the pre-split price.

Importantly, the split does not alter Carvana's market capitalization, valuation, revenue outlook, or earnings potential despite EPS being prorated to reflect the split. That said, lower share prices can improve liquidity and make a stock more attractive to retail investors.

Historically, companies often announce stock splits after substantial price appreciation, reflecting strong business momentum and positive investor sentiment.

This was the case for Carvana, with CVNA previously trading at around $400 a share after skyrocketing more than 1,500% in the last three years, and now trades at under $70.



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Carvana's Turnaround Continues to Impress

After facing significant challenges from the automotive slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, Carvana has executed one of the most notable turnarounds in the market.

Management has focused on improving operational efficiency by reducing costs and strengthening profitability. These efforts have helped Carvana generate stronger financial results while improving investor confidence in its long-term business model.

The company's vertically integrated online platform continues to differentiate it from traditional auto retailers like Cars.com CARS) and CarGurus CARG), allowing customers to buy, sell, and finance vehicles through a streamlined digital experience.

Carvana’s Growth Drivers Remain Intact

Carvana is benefiting from ongoing consumer adoption of online vehicle purchasing. Additionally, the used-car market remains highly fragmented, providing Carvana with opportunities to gain market share over time.

As economic conditions stabilize and vehicle affordability remains a key consideration for consumers, demand for used vehicles could remain supportive of Carvana's business model.

The company also continues to leverage technology and logistics advantages that have helped establish its position as a leading e-commerce platform for used vehicle sales.

EPS Revisions Support a Bullish Outlook

Of course, one of the most important drivers of stock performance is earnings estimate revisions, and analysts have become increasingly optimistic about Carvana's prospects.

Over the last 60 days, Carvana’s FY26 EPS estimates have spiked 23% from $1.28 to $1.58. Plus, FY27 EPS estimates are up 16% in the last two months from $1.82 to $2.12. Most importantly, this has helped to justify Carvana’s premium valuation of 43X forward earnings.



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Bottom Line

While stock splits alone are not investment catalysts, they often accompany strong business momentum. In Carvana's case, the company's improving fundamentals provide a more compelling reason for investors to remain optimistic.

The recent 5-for-1 split may increase visibility and attract additional investor interest, but the real story remains Carvana's operational turnaround and improving earnings outlook. Thanks to a pleasant trend of positive EPS revisions, Carvana stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

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Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Cars.com Inc. (CARS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.