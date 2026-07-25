Is Now a Good Time to Buy Amazon Stock?

Key Points

Amazon's explosive cash-flow growth has compressed its valuation multiple, potentially undervaluing the stock.

Customer spending on Amazon Bedrock, an AI-powered application and agent buidling tool, grew 170% last quarter.

Amazon is still expanding into new businesses that could grow into significant growth drivers.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon ›

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock has risen 90% over the past three years, but the company's fundamentals improved even faster. Amazon's revenue and profitability have grown significantly, with momentum in increasingly important areas of the economy, such as cloud computing, AI, and chips.

Here are three reasons Amazon stock is a no-brainer buy today.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

1. Attractive valuation relative to growth

Despite the stock's recent returns, Amazon's cash from operations more than doubled over the past three years, reaching $149 billion on a trailing-12-month basis. Net income improved at an even higher rate, reaching $91 billion.

Relative to cash from operations and earnings, the stock is trading at its lowest valuation multiple in more than a decade -- 18 times cash flow and 30 times earnings. These are attractive prices to pay, given the momentum in Amazon's most profitable business -- cloud services.

2. Demand for AWS is exploding

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world's leading cloud provider and a major driver of Amazon's operating profit. The segment is now running at roughly $150 billion in annualized revenue, and sales grew 28% year over year in the first quarter.

That momentum is being fueled largely by rising enterprise demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and services, positioning Amazon as a key beneficiary of companies' AI investments.

For example, companies are using Amazon Bedrock on AWS to build AI applications and agents. Demand has been explosive. In the first quarter, spending on Bedrock nearly tripled from the previous quarter. That demand velocity indicates a lot more demand to come.

3. Amazon's chips are in high demand

CEO Andy Jassy said, "We're in the middle of some of the biggest inflections of our lifetime." This is a significant statement, considering Amazon's revenue growth has accelerated. Since the first quarter of 2025, quarterly revenue growth accelerated from 9% year over year to 17% as of Q1 2026. Jassy's statement implies a substantial runway for more growth.

Amazon continues to discover new opportunities. For example, it's now offering its custom-designed chips to leading AI companies, and it's becoming a sizable business in its own right. Amazon said its chips are now generating $20 billion in annualized revenue and growing at triple-digit rates. It should grow substantially larger, with more than $225 billion in revenue commitments, including multiyear agreements with OpenAI and Anthropic.

Amazon is seeing steady growth across multiple businesses, including e-commerce, subscription services (e.g., Prime), and advertising. This is while the stock is trading at its lowest valuation in years and showing clear momentum in supplying crucial AI compute for enterprise.

A recession in the broader economy or a slowdown in the AI cloud market would likely send the stock down. But for a long-term investor, Amazon is a solid stock to buy right now and should be a rewarding investment over the next decade.

Should you buy stock in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $371,519!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,281,302!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 25, 2026.

John Ballard has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.