NOVTU Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/30/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/30/26, Novanta Inc (Symbol: NOVTU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.8125, payable on 5/1/26. As a percentage of NOVTU's recent stock price of $59.07, this dividend works out to approximately 1.38%, so look for shares of Novanta Inc to trade 1.38% lower — all else being equal — when NOVTU shares open for trading on 4/30/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NOVTU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.50% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOVTU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOVTU's low point in its 52 week range is $47.57 per share, with $64.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.07.

In Tuesday trading, Novanta Inc shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.