Novra Technologies Sees Strong Q4 Order Surge

Novra Technologies has announced impressive Q4 orders exceeding $2.3 million, indicating a robust rebound after weaker performance earlier in the year. This surge in orders spans various product lines, showcasing Novra’s leadership in broadcast and digital signage technology. The company is optimistic about sustaining this momentum into 2025.

