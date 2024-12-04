Novonix enters collaboration with Gamry Instruments

NOVONIX (NVX) and Gamry Instruments announced a strategic collaboration that will allow for the integration of a Gamry EIS box with a NOVONIX Ultra-High Precision Coulometry system. The Gamry EIS box can either be rack-mounted or placed near a UHPC system. A new interconnect cable will connect both the UHPC Channel Module and Gamry EIS box to a NOVONIX Thermal Chamber. This integration allows for an automated experience for running EIS measurements during an experiment. Customers will no longer need to remove cells from their UHPC and move to an EIS device for measurements; everything will be completely automated and controlled by the NOVONIX UHPC software. NOVONIX is now able to distribute Gamry products as part of integrated UHPC systems to its customers worldwide. Existing customers of both NOVONIX and Gamry can access the software updates free of charge; however, new UHPC cables are required.

