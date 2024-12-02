NovoCure’s TTFields Therapy Shows Promise in PANOVA-3 Trial

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Novocure’s Phase 3 PANOVA-3 trial has shown promising results in treating unresectable, locally advanced pancreatic cancer with Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy, improving median overall survival by 2 months compared to standard treatment. The study, which is paving the way for regulatory approval in major markets, highlights TTFields as a well-tolerated and effective first-line therapy option, offering hope for better outcomes in a notoriously challenging cancer type.

