NovoCure’s TTFields Therapy Shows Promise in PANOVA-3 Trial

December 02, 2024 — 07:27 am EST

Novocure’s Phase 3 PANOVA-3 trial has shown promising results in treating unresectable, locally advanced pancreatic cancer with Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy, improving median overall survival by 2 months compared to standard treatment. The study, which is paving the way for regulatory approval in major markets, highlights TTFields as a well-tolerated and effective first-line therapy option, offering hope for better outcomes in a notoriously challenging cancer type.

NVCR

