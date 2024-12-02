News & Insights

Novocure announces PANOVA-3 trial met primary endpoint

December 02, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

Novocure (NVCR) announced that the pivotal, Phase 3 PANOVA-3 trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in median overall survival, or mOS, versus control. PANOVA-3 evaluated the use of Tumor Treating Fields, or TTFields, therapy concomitantly with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel as a first-line treatment for unresectable, locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma. In the intent-to-treat population, patients treated with TTFields therapy concomitant with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel had an mOS of 16.20 months compared to 14.16 months in patients treated with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel alone, a statistically significant 2.0-month improvement. The survival rate benefit for patients treated with TTFields therapy increased over time with a 13% improvement in the overall survival rate at 12 months and a 33% improvement in survival rate at 24 months. TTFields therapy was well-tolerated, and safety was consistent with prior clinical studies. Novocure plans to file for regulatory approval of TTFields in unresectable, locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma based on PANOVA-3 and plans to submit the PANOVA-3 results for presentation at an upcoming medical congress. Novocure continues to follow patients in its Phase 2 PANOVA-4 trial, exploring the use of TTFields therapy together with atezolizumab, gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer. PANOVA-4 has completed enrollment with data anticipated in 2026.

