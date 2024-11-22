Novo slated to win EU approval for Catalent takeover, Reuters says

Novo Holdings, the controlling shareholder of Novo Nordisk (NVO), is slated to received unconditional EU antitrust approval for its proposed $16.5B acquisition of Catalent (CTLT), Reuters’ Foo Yun Chee and Maggie Fick report, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter. Another source told Reuters that Catalent is preparing senior management for the takeover to go through.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NVO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.