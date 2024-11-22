News & Insights

Novo slated to win EU approval for Catalent takeover, Reuters says

November 22, 2024 — 02:25 pm EST

Novo Holdings, the controlling shareholder of Novo Nordisk (NVO), is slated to received unconditional EU antitrust approval for its proposed $16.5B acquisition of Catalent (CTLT), Reuters’ Foo Yun Chee and Maggie Fick report, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter. Another source told Reuters that Catalent is preparing senior management for the takeover to go through.

