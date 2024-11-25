News & Insights

Novo Nordisk Launches Major Share Repurchase Program

November 25, 2024 — 11:52 am EST

Novo Nordisk (NVO) has released an update.

Novo Nordisk has initiated a significant share repurchase program, aiming to buy back up to DKK 20 billion worth of B shares within a year, starting from February 2024. The company has already repurchased shares amounting to over DKK 17 billion, highlighting its robust financial strategy. This move is likely to interest investors and market watchers keen on the pharmaceutical giant’s stock performance.

