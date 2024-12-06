Novo Nordisk Expands with Manufacturing Site Acquisition

Novo Nordisk (NVO) has released an update.

Novo Nordisk has received European Commission approval for its acquisition of three manufacturing sites from Novo Holdings, following Novo Holdings’ purchase of Catalent. This strategic move is expected to enhance Novo Nordisk’s production capabilities and strengthen its market position in the healthcare industry. The completion of the acquisition is anticipated by the end of 2024, pending regulatory approvals in other regions.

