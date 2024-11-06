Novo Nordisk 9-month Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) reported net profit for the first nine months of 2024 of 72.76 billion Danish Kroner up from 61.72 billion Kroner in the prior year. On a per share basis, net income for the period was 16.29 Kroner up from 13.71 Kroner last year.

Operating profit increased by 21% in Danish kroner and by 22% at constant exchange rates (CER) to 91.6 billion Kroner.

Net sales for the period grew to 204.72 billion Kroner from 166.40 billion Kroner in the previous year. The sales growth was driven by increasing demand for our GLP-1-based diabetes and obesity treatments.

For the 2024 outlook, sales growth is now expected to be 23-27% at CER, and operating profit growth is now expected to be 21-27% at CER. Growth reported in Danish kroner is now expected to be 1 percentage point lower than at CER growth for sales and 2 percentage points lower for operating profit.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.