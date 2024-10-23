Novatti Group Unveils Entitlement Offer for Investors

Novatti Group Ltd. (AU:NOV) has released an update.

Novatti Group Limited has announced a non-renounceable entitlement offer providing free attaching options to acquire fully paid ordinary shares, aimed at eligible shareholders and sophisticated investors. These options, exercisable at $0.064 and set to expire on December 31, 2027, aim to enhance the company’s capital structure. Interested investors are encouraged to review the prospectus on Novatti’s and ASX’s websites for detailed information.

