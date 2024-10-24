News & Insights

Novartis ribociclib recognized as Category 1 treatment by NCCN Guidelines

October 24, 2024 — 06:15 am EDT

This month, the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology, NCCN Guidelines, for breast cancer were updated to recommend ribociclib as a Category 1 preferred CDK4/6 inhibitor adjuvant therapy for patients with hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative early breast cancer in combination with an aromatase inhibitor. Ribociclib is the only CDK4/6i recommended for both all node-positive disease as well as for patients with no nodal involvement with high-risk disease characteristics, such as tumor size greater than5 cm, or for tumors sized 2-5 cm, either Grade 2 with high genomic risk/Ki-67 greater than or equal to20% or Grade 31. A Category 1 recommendation by the NCCN Guidelines indicates high levels of clinical evidence and uniform consensus among NCCN on ribociclib as an appropriate treatment for these patients.

