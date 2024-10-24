Novartis ribociclib recognized as Category 1 treatment by NCCN Guidelines

This month, the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology, NCCN Guidelines, for breast cancer were updated to recommend ribociclib as a Category 1 preferred CDK4/6 inhibitor adjuvant therapy for patients with hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative early breast cancer in combination with an aromatase inhibitor. Ribociclib is the only CDK4/6i recommended for both all node-positive disease as well as for patients with no nodal involvement with high-risk disease characteristics, such as tumor size greater than5 cm, or for tumors sized 2-5 cm, either Grade 2 with high genomic risk/Ki-67 greater than or equal to20% or Grade 31. A Category 1 recommendation by the NCCN Guidelines indicates high levels of clinical evidence and uniform consensus among NCCN on ribociclib as an appropriate treatment for these patients.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NVS:
- Molecular Partners, Orano Med announce presentation of MP0712 data
- Novartis announces CHMP recommends marketing authorization for Kisqali
- Novartis receives positive CHMP opinion for Kisqali
- Election 2024: Where To Put Your Money Ahead of the Vote
- On drug prices, Harris pushes for cuts, Trump offers few specifics, NYTimes say
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.