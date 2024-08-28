News & Insights

Novartis Reports Positive Topline Results From Twice-yearly Leqvio In Phase III V-MONO Study

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) reported positive topline results from twice-yearly Leqvio in the Phase III V-MONO study, which met primary endpoints. In the study, Leqvio monotherapy achieved clinically meaningful and statistically significant low-density lipoprotein cholesterol lowering versus both placebo and ezetimibe in patients who were at low or moderate risk of developing atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and not receiving lipid-lowering therapy.

Shreeram Aradhye, President, Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis, said: "This trial adds to the growing body of evidence for Leqvio across the full spectrum of ASCVD as we strive to help more patients in need."

Novartis plans to present results from the trial at an upcoming medical meeting and share with regulatory agencies including the FDA.

