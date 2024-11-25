Novartis Boosts Growth Outlook with Strong Pipeline

Novartis (NVS) has released an update.

Novartis has upgraded its mid-term sales growth guidance, driven by strong market momentum and a robust pipeline of over 30 high-value medicines. The company aims for a core operating income margin of over 40% by 2027, highlighting its focus on innovative medicines and strategic deals to enhance long-term shareholder value. With significant potential in its portfolio, Novartis is poised for sustainable growth, appealing to investors in the financial markets.

