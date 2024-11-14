Novacyt Launches New Veterinary Diagnostic Tests

Novacyt (FR:ALNOV) has released an update.

Novacyt has launched two new multiplex qPCR tests for detecting gastrointestinal diseases in cats and dogs, debuting at the London Vet Show. These tests streamline the detection of six crucial pathogens, offering faster results and efficiency for veterinary laboratories. This innovation aligns with Novacyt’s commitment to enhancing diagnostic solutions in the veterinary sector.

