Nova Pacific Reports Promising Drilling Results

November 27, 2024 — 01:10 pm EST

Nova Lithium Corp. (TSE:NVPC) has released an update.

Nova Pacific Metals Corp. has announced impressive initial results from its backpack drilling program at the Lara Project, showcasing significant high-grade mineral intersections. The findings, including notable amounts of gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper, validate their exploration strategy and boost confidence in future development plans.

Tags

Stocks
