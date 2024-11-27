Nova Pacific Reports Promising Drilling Results

Nova Lithium Corp. (TSE:NVPC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nova Pacific Metals Corp. has announced impressive initial results from its backpack drilling program at the Lara Project, showcasing significant high-grade mineral intersections. The findings, including notable amounts of gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper, validate their exploration strategy and boost confidence in future development plans.

For further insights into TSE:NVPC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.