Nova Pacific Metals Plans Major Drill Program

Nova Lithium Corp. (TSE:NVPC) has released an update.

Nova Pacific Metals Corp. is gearing up for a significant 8,000-meter drill program at its Lara Project in British Columbia, with plans to confirm historical drill results and update its mineral resource estimate. The company is actively reviewing drill bids and has made progress with permit applications and First Nation community engagement.

For further insights into TSE:NVPC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.