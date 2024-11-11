News & Insights

Nova Pacific Metals Plans Major Drill Program

November 11, 2024 — 05:07 pm EST

Nova Lithium Corp. (TSE:NVPC) has released an update.

Nova Pacific Metals Corp. is gearing up for a significant 8,000-meter drill program at its Lara Project in British Columbia, with plans to confirm historical drill results and update its mineral resource estimate. The company is actively reviewing drill bids and has made progress with permit applications and First Nation community engagement.

