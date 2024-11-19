Nova Minerals Uncovers High-Grade Antimony in Alaska

Nova Minerals (AU:NVA) has released an update.

Nova Minerals has discovered significant deposits of high-grade antimony at its Styx prospect in Alaska, with samples revealing concentrations as high as 54.1%. This discovery is part of Nova’s Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project and aligns with the strategic importance of antimony for US and EU economic security. The findings bolster Nova’s advanced position in the Department of Defense’s grant application process for critical minerals.

