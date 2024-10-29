News & Insights

Nova Minerals Highlights Alaskan Project in Latest SEC Filing

October 29, 2024 — 07:27 pm EDT

Nova Minerals (AU:NVA) has released an update.

Nova Minerals Limited has filed its 2024 US Annual Report with the SEC, showcasing its financial performance and strategic focus on the Estelle Project in Alaska. This project, rich in gold and antimony, is part of the prolific Tintina Gold Belt, positioning Nova as a significant player in the mining sector. Investors can access the full report on the SEC’s website for detailed insights into Nova’s operations and growth prospects.

