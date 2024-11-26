Nova Minerals Extends High-Grade Gold Zone in Alaska

Nova Minerals (AU:NVA) has released an update.
Nova Minerals has announced a significant extension of its high-grade gold zone at the Muddy Creek prospect, part of its Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project in Alaska. The discovery includes rock samples with gold concentrations as high as 128.5 g/t, extending the zone by 400 meters, making it a promising target for future drilling. This discovery solidifies Muddy Creek as one of the most impressive gold anomalies on Nova’s claim block.
