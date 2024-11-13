News & Insights

Nova Minerals Expands Estelle Project and Nasdaq Listing

November 13, 2024 — 08:59 pm EST

Nova Minerals (AU:NVA) has released an update.

Nova Minerals has made significant strides in developing its Estelle gold and critical minerals project in Alaska, focusing on advancing the RPM deposit towards production with plans for future expansion. The company also identified abundant stibnite, a primary source of antimony, aligning with the rising demand for critical minerals, and successfully completed its US listing on the Nasdaq. These developments position Nova for potential growth in the gold and antimony markets, enhancing its reach and financial opportunities.

