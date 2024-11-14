Nova Minerals Advances Estelle Gold Project in Alaska

Nova Minerals (AU:NVA) has released an update.

Nova Minerals is advancing its Estelle Project in Alaska, which is poised to become a major gold and critical minerals district in North America. The company emphasizes its compliance with JORC Code standards for reporting mineral resources and highlights potential investment risks and uncertainties. Investors are advised to conduct their own assessments due to the inherent risks and forward-looking nature of the information presented.

