Nova Ltd. Enhances VeraFlex Platform with AI Capabilities

November 21, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

Nova (NVMI) has released an update.

Nova Ltd. has launched an enhanced version of its Nova Fit® machine learning solution to boost the VeraFlex IV® platform, aimed at improving throughput and precision in semiconductor manufacturing. This innovative tool has already proven effective in high-volume production environments, showcasing its potential for advanced logic and memory device applications. By offering scalable and versatile modules, Nova enables manufacturers to tackle emerging challenges with greater accuracy and efficiency.

