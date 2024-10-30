Nova Eye Medical Sees Strong Sales Growth in Key Markets

Nova Eye Medical (AU:EYE) has released an update.

Nova Eye Medical Limited reported a 32% increase in global sales for the quarter ending September 2024, driven by strong demand in the USA and China. The company is optimistic about future growth, particularly in the USA, where favorable reimbursement policies and a large market for glaucoma surgical devices present significant opportunities. Nova Eye aims to achieve breakeven in its glaucoma segment in FY25, bolstered by robust sales of its iTrack™ Advance canaloplasty device.

