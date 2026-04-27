NOV Inc. Profit Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - NOV Inc. (NOV) announced earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $19 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $73 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.4% to $2.052 billion from $2.103 billion last year.

NOV Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19 Mln. vs. $73 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $2.052 Bln vs. $2.103 Bln last year.

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