Notorious Pictures CEO Resigns, Chairman Steps In

October 23, 2024 — 07:47 am EDT

Notorious Pictures S.p.A. (IT:NPI) has released an update.

Notorious Pictures announces the resignation of CEO Stefano Bethlen, who will continue as Chief Operating Officer, with the Chairman, Guglielmo Marchetti, assuming CEO responsibilities. The company, active in global film rights and theater management, reported 16.8 million euros in revenue for the first half of 2024.

