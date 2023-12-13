Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: STNG, BBY, CLNE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total volume of 5,613 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 561,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.8% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 770,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,500 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 25,898 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.9% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,000 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clean Energy Fuels Corp (Symbol: CLNE) saw options trading volume of 12,510 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 70.9% of CLNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 636,000 underlying shares of CLNE. Below is a chart showing CLNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STNG options, BBY options, or CLNE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
