Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PD, ALB, GS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PagerDuty Inc (Symbol: PD), where a total of 19,263 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 132.3% of PD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 637,800 underlying shares of PD. Below is a chart showing PD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 30,665 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.6% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 8,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 840,500 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 22,900 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 108.3% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 2,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PD options, ALB options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.