Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JWN, PENN, LAD

PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 35,347 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 5,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,100 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD) saw options trading volume of 1,551 contracts, representing approximately 155,100 underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of LAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,800 underlying shares of LAD. Below is a chart showing LAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
