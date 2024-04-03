Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HLF, MPC, EL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF), where a total of 15,811 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.5% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 6,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,100 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) options are showing a volume of 20,828 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.7% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 2,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,300 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) saw options trading volume of 15,669 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 67.3% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 1,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,700 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HLF options, MPC options, or EL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

