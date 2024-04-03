Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HLF, MPC, EL

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) options are showing a volume of 20,828 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.7% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 2,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,300 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
And Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) saw options trading volume of 15,669 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 67.3% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 1,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,700 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HLF options, MPC options, or EL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Target Date ETFs
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PETZ
GRMN MACD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.