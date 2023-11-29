Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HLF, IBKR, UPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF), where a total volume of 11,325 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.7% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 9,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 915,200 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) options are showing a volume of 6,439 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 643,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of IBKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,700 underlying shares of IBKR. Below is a chart showing IBKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 22,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,200 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HLF options, IBKR options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
