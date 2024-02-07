Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EG, UNIT, MRVL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Everest Group Ltd (Symbol: EG), where a total of 1,455 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 145,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of EG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 314,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,900 underlying shares of EG. Below is a chart showing EG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT) options are showing a volume of 5,716 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 571,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of UNIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,700 underlying shares of UNIT. Below is a chart showing UNIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 56,515 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 7,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,500 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EG options, UNIT options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

