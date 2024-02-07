Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EG, UNIT, MRVL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Everest Group Ltd (Symbol: EG), where a total of 1,455 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 145,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of EG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 314,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,900 underlying shares of EG. Below is a chart showing EG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT) options are showing a volume of 5,716 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 571,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of UNIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,700 underlying shares of UNIT. Below is a chart showing UNIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 56,515 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 7,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,500 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EG options, UNIT options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ALL Options Chain
Funds Holding KTF
CLS Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.