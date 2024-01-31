Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: APPN, PLUG, TEAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN), where a total of 2,066 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 206,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.7% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 384,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,400 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) saw options trading volume of 276,174 contracts, representing approximately 27.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring February 02, 2024, with 39,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 7,394 contracts, representing approximately 739,400 underlying shares or approximately 52% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 1,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,400 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APPN options, PLUG options, or TEAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

