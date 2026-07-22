Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WMT, ABG, WDAY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 106,891 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $99 strike put option expiring August 28, 2026 , with 9,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 995,600 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:

Asbury Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: ABG) options are showing a volume of 1,198 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 119,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of ABG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 256,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,000 underlying shares of ABG. Below is a chart showing ABG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 20,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring July 24, 2026, with 5,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 587,800 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, ABG options, or WDAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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