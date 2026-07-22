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Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WMT, ABG, WDAY

July 22, 2026 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 106,891 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $99 strike put option expiring August 28, 2026, with 9,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 995,600 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Asbury Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: ABG) options are showing a volume of 1,198 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 119,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of ABG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 256,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,000 underlying shares of ABG. Below is a chart showing ABG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 20,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring July 24, 2026, with 5,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 587,800 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, ABG options, or WDAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further WMT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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WMT
ABG
WDAY

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