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Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WDC, HUBB, WMT

August 05, 2026 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total volume of 37,644 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026, with 1,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,500 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB) options are showing a volume of 2,981 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 298,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of HUBB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 605,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 2,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,900 underlying shares of HUBB. Below is a chart showing HUBB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 104,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 42,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WDC options, HUBB options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further WDC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
WDC shares outstanding history-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WDC-> biggest short interest increases-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WDC
HUBB
WMT

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