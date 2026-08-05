Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WDC, HUBB, WMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total volume of 37,644 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026 , with 1,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,500 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB) options are showing a volume of 2,981 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 298,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of HUBB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 605,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 2,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,900 underlying shares of HUBB. Below is a chart showing HUBB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 104,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 42,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WDC options, HUBB options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further WDC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.